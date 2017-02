RIYADH U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Wednesday for a summit meeting with King Salman and his fellow Gulf Arab leaders.

Obama will have a meeting with Salman later on Wednesday and with the heads of the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, on Thursday.

