WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he has "zero tolerance" for leaks of classified national security information and will conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that such leaks had been done purposefully.

He dismissed speculation that his administration would release such information strategically to boost his chances at re-election in November.

"The notion that my White House would purposely release classified national security information is offensive. It's wrong, and people I think need to have a better sense of how I approach this office," he told reporters.

(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; editing by Laura MacInnis)