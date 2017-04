U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he attends a comedy show celebrating Military Appreciation Month as well as the 5th anniversary of Joining Forces and the 75th anniversary of the USO at Joint Base Andrews in Clinton, Maryland, U.S. May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed immigration from Central America and the fight against heroin production during a phone call on Thursday, the White House said.

"The leaders committed to continue working jointly to address irregular migration from Central America," the White House said in a statement. "They also pledged to intensify collaboration between our countries to reduce the production and consumption of heroin."

