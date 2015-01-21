WASHINGTON President Barack Obama was appearing on Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress to deliver his State of the Union address.

Here are some of the initiatives he is proposing:

TAX REFORM

Obama calls for increasing taxes on the wealthy to help the middle class. His plan would raise the tax rate for capital gains to 28 percent from 23.8 percent, and close a loophole so that the rich must pay "their fair share" on their inheritance.

Other plans to help the middle class include:

* Tripling the maximum child care tax credit to $3,000.

* Creating a federal-state partnership to provide 4-year-olds with quality preschools, and paying for it through a tobacco tax hike.

* Cutting taxes for middle-class families with two working spouses.

ISLAMIC STATE

Obama asks lawmakers to pass a new authorization of military force against Islamic State militants to replace powers that were given to President George W. Bush for the Iraq war.

TRADE

Obama proposes support for two trade agreements: the Trans-Pacific Partnership with a group of countries in Asia and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP, with Europe. He will also push for a bipartisan "fast-track" bill to speed trade agreements through Congress, and wants to see the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank.

CYBERSECURITY

In the wake of high-profile hacking attacks against Target Corp and JPMorgan Chase and Co, Obama calls on Congress to pass legislation to "meet the evolving threat of cyber-attacks."

INFRASTRUCTURE

Obama calls for increased investment in infrastructure to fix crumbling bridges and roads.

PAID LEAVE

Obama seeks passage of a bill to allow millions of working Americans to earn up to seven days a year of paid sick leave.

WALL STREET REFORM

Obama warns against efforts to scale back Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law designed to prevent another financial crisis. He also asks Congress to enact housing finance reforms, and pledges to take additional steps to help homeowners.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Obama proposes a $60 billion program to offer two years of free community college tuition to students.

MUNICIPAL BROADBAND

Obama calls for an end to state laws that hurt competition among broadband service providers.

JUSTICE SYSTEM REFORMS

Obama asks for legislation to reform sentencing standards for non-violent drug offenders, and discusses the steps he has taken following high-profile cases of police use of force in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andre Grenon and Peter Cooney)