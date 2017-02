EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with his French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday about the situation in Libya, the global economy and recent developments in financial markets, the White House said.

On the global economy and euro-zone crisis "They agreed on the importance of concerted action, including through the G-20, to address these challenges and to spur growth and job creation," the White House said in a statement.

