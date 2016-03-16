U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on divisiveness in U.S. politics at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with leaders of several Gulf nations and Britain as part of his previously scheduled trip to Germany next month, the White House said on Wednesday.

On April 21, Obama will participate in a summit with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it said in a statement.

In Britain, Obama will meet with the Queen and Prime Minister David Cameron, the statement said, before moving on to Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

