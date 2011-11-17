CANBERRA One Australian high school student offered visiting U.S. President Barack Obama a suggestion to raise his popularity -- team up with a top celebrity like the teenage pop star Justin Bieber.

In one recent opinion poll, 51 percent of respondents disapproved of the way Obama was doing his job. But, he was still ahead of his Republican rivals with a year to go before he seeks re-election.

The suggestion came during his two-day trip to Australia, when Obama and Prime Minister Julia Gillard were grilled by a group of 14 to 16 year-olds studying journalism at Canberra's Campbell High School.

One student asked about the future direction of the U.S. education system.

A second asked Obama if he had ever considered teaming up with "a high profile celebrity such as Justin Bieber", a Canadian-born teenage pop idol, to appeal to more people.

Obama laughed off the question and said he interacts with a lot of celebrities.

"Hopefully if I'm going to be successful it's going to be because of the ideas I put forward and not because I'm hanging out with Justin Bieber," he told the students.

"Although he is a very nice young man and I'll tell him you said hi."

(Reporting by James Grubel and Laura MacInnis, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)