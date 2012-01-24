U.S. President Barack Obama responds to a reporter's question while walking along the colonnade outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will seek to frame an election-year State of the Union address on Tuesday in starkly populist terms by emphasizing the inequality in a tax system that allows the wealthy to pay a lower rate than middle-class Americans.

His message will contrast with the release of tax records by Mitt Romney, a potential Republican rival and one of the wealthiest men to ever run for the White House. The records show Romney paid a lower rate than many top wage earners.

Taxes are the divisive issue at the heart of this year's election campaign. Democrats have hammered Republicans for supporting tax breaks that favour the wealthy while Republicans staunchly oppose tax hikes, even on the richest Americans, arguing they would hurt a fragile economic recovery.

Obama was expected to revive his call to rewrite the tax code to adopt the so-called "Buffett rule," named after the billionaire Warren Buffett, who supports the president and says it is unfair that he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary.

Voters learned on Tuesday that Romney, a former private equity firm chief, and his wife paid an effective tax rate of 13.9 percent in 2010 and expect to pay a 15.4 percent for 2011 - tax rates that are far below the top rate of 35 percent on ordinary wages.

"I do think it raises a general point about our tax system here. And one of the things the president is going to talk about in the State of the Union tonight is something Warren Buffett famously talked about -- that he should not pay less in taxes than his secretary does," senior White House adviser David Plouffe said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"The president, as you know, has talked about something called the Buffett Rule. We're going to outline that specifically tonight, what that would mean, so that we make sure everybody in this economy is doing their fair share," he said.

BUFFETT SECRETARY TO JOIN FIRST LADY

To underscore the point, Buffett's secretary, Debbie Bosanek, will be seated in the first lady's box in the House of Representatives for Obama's annual address.

When he stands before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. EST (02:00 a.m. BT on Wednesday), Obama is expected to push tax breaks for bringing manufacturing jobs home from overseas, ideas to help the troubled home-mortgage market and incentives for alternative energy development, people familiar with the speech say.

He will seize the annual address before millions of viewers to make his case for election to a second term, despite a slow economic recovery and high jobless rate that threaten his re-election prospects.

Obama is expected to push incentives to encourage lenders to refinance underwater mortgages, which would ease a crucial obstacle to a recovery in housing and the broader economy. But his advisers have been at odds over how far to go on this.

He has also signalled he will put forward tax breaks to reward companies for keeping jobs in the United States while eliminating tax benefits for those that outsource jobs overseas.

Most of his proposals, however, will face stiff Republican resistance, limiting the chance of headway in a divided Congress before the November 6 general election.

But the White House hopes Obama can gain enough traction with voters to help restore faith in his economic leadership as the Democratic president defends himself against escalating attacks by Republican candidates vying to face him on the November ballot.

He is also expected to speak of further pressure on China over its currency and trade practices.

Obama will draw contrasts with his Republican challengers, painting them as the party beholden to the rich and casting himself as champion of the middle class.

"We can go in two directions," Obama said in a video preview of his third State of the Union speech. "One is towards less opportunity and less fairness. Or we can fight for where I think we need to go: building an economy that works for everyone, not just a wealthy few."

ROMNEY EXPECTS DIVISIVE RHETORIC

Romney released tax records demanded by his party rivals that indicated he will pay $6.2 million (3.9 million pounds) in taxes on a total of $42.5 million in income over the years 2010 and 2011.

Republicans accuse Obama of being an old-fashioned tax-and-spend liberal whose policies have hurt the U.S. economy.

"Tonight, we'll also be treated to more divisive rhetoric from a desperate campaigner-in-chief," Romney said. "It's shameful for a president to use the State of the Union to divide our nation. And someone ought to tell him: In order for the economy to truly work for everyone, everyone needs to be working," he said in a "prebuttal" to Obama's speech.

Polls show most Americans disapprove of Obama's handling of the economy and his approval numbers have languished below 50 percent. But surveys show Congress far less popular, with many blaming Republicans more for the gridlock in Washington.

When Obama takes the podium in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, he will be speaking to his biggest television audience until he addresses the Democratic convention in September. Nearly 43 million people watched his 2011 address.

Although he has built his re-election effort around a strategy of blaming Republicans for obstructing economic recovery, he faces the challenge of striking a balance in the speech between partisan rhetoric and calls for cooperation across party lines.

If he goes too hard, he risks alienating independent voters.

Neera Tanden, who served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, said the issue of economic fairness increasingly seemed to resonate with Americans and it could be an important theme for Democrats in the election.

"People aren't just unhappy that they're not doing well. They're unhappy that other people are doing well at what they think is their expense," said Tanden, who is now president of the Center for American Progress.