U.S. President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Cheese' at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. Gary (C) and Cole (L) Cooper of Cooper Farms in Fort Recovery, Ohio, provided 'Cheese' the turkey. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS SOCIETY)

U.S. President Barack Obama is joined by his daughters, Sasha (L), and Malia (C), as they participate in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS SOCIETY)

U.S. President Barack Obama is joined by his daughters, Sasha and Malia (R), as they all participate in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while in the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS SOCIETY)

U.S. President Barack Obama, along with daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia (R), pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Cheese'at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. Gary (2nd L) and Cole (L) Cooper of Cooper Farms in Fort Recovery, Ohio, provided 'Cheese' the turkey. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS SOCIETY)

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters, Sasha (C), and Malia (R), participate in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while in the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANIMALS SOCIETY)

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is set to announce Wednesday afternoon whether Mac or Cheese will be America's top turkey, then both birds will travel to their new home: a farm in Virginia.

U.S. presidents have been pardoning turkeys since the 1800s as part of the country's national Thanksgiving holiday, when roasted turkey is the traditional main course.

Though only one of the birds will be the official National Thanksgiving Turkey, both Mac and Cheese have been resting easy at the posh Willard InterContinental Hotel knowing they will both eventually end up not on a dinner plate, but at Morven Park's Turkey Hill, the former home of a Virginia governor.

The White House said Mac and Cheese are "beak-to-beak" on Twitter as users weigh in on which bird should receive the official pardon.

Mac and Cheese are both males born in July who hail from Cooper Farms in Oakwood, Ohio.

Mac is a "feather shaker" who weighs in a 47 pounds and boasts a melodious gobble that has a hint of bluegrass, #TeamMac supporters within the White House confirmed.

Cheese is a "grand champion" who weights in at 49 pounds and has a gobble that manages to be both romantic and has a country ring, #TeamCheese White House aides said.

The White House is tallying votes on Twitter until 1 p.m. EST, and the president is to announce which one will receive the official pardon later Wednesday afternoon.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)