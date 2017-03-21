In Philippines battle, troops pinned down by sniper fire, Molotov cocktails
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday that it supported the Republican healthcare bill that could come up for a vote in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday.
The chamber said it would consider how lawmakers vote on the bill in its annual "How They Voted Scorecard," which could put pressure on members of Congress to support the legislation.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
KABUL A militant attack on a Kabul mosque killed at least four people and wounded eight more on Thursday, an official said, as Muslims crowded the city's prayer halls for religious observances in the holy month of Ramadan.