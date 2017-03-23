WASHINGTON The head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus said on Thursday his group could not yet support the bill to roll back Obamacare in the House of Representatives, saying the measure still lacked the support needed for passage.

"We've made very reasonable requests and we're hopeful that those reasonable requests will be listened to and ultimately agreed to," Representative Mark Meadows told reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"There are not enough votes as of 1:30 (p.m.) today," he said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)