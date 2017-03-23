Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday lawmakers would begin debating a bill to roll back Obamacare on Friday, admitting the votes were not yet in place to secure passage.
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, made the comments in an interview with CNN.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Rigby)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.