Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON A revised Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would lead to the same number of Americans losing health insurance as under the initial plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.
The CBO said the revised bill would raise the number of uninsured in 2026 by 24 million, compared to current law. In an analysis of the initial bill, it had also said 24 million more Americans would end up uninsured. (bit.ly/2mVMHA9)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.