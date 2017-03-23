Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday after a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump and House Republican moderates that "we're making strong progress" on efforts to reach agreement on a Republican healthcare bill.
"@POTUS & I gathered the Tuesday Group at the @WhiteHouse. We're making strong progress to #PassTheBill," Pence said on Twitter.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.