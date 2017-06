WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will speak to Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the Republican healthcare legislation before Congress, congressional aides said.

Republicans are divided over the healthcare overhaul, which is Trump's first major legislative initiative. It aims to fulfil his campaign pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, the healthcare programme of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. A House vote is expected on the bill on Thursday.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Grant McCool)