The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Saturday for two workers who remain missing a day after a fire erupted on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

Three helicopter crews, a Coast Guard cutter and a fixed-wing aircraft crew searched a 1,400 square-mile (3,625 square km) area around the platform, which is operated by Houston-based Black Elk Energy, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The blaze ignited on Friday when workers were welding a pipe on a deck of the platform in shallow waters. Twenty-two people were on board the rig when the fire broke out and unleashed a black plume of smoke. Eleven workers were evacuated and nine others were taken by helicopter to hospitals.

Four workers airlifted to Louisiana's West Jefferson Medical Centre suffered second- and third-degree burns to large parts of their bodies, said Taslin Alfonzo, a hospital spokeswoman.

The incident occurred a day after oil giant BP agreed to pay a record $4.5 billion in penalties for its role in the 2010 Gulf oil spill that killed 11 workers and spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil.

Since the Black Elk-operated rig was offline at the time of the fire, there was little risk of a major oil spill, officials said.

The platform sits in 56 feet (17 meters) of water some 17 miles (27 km) south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and production had been shut down since mid-August, Black Elk said.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which enforces offshore drilling regulations, is investigating the fire.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bill Trott; Editing by Bill Trott)