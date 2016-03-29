With oil prices having gained about 50 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future.

After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 a barrel last week. On Tuesday they were trading at around $39 a barrel, with some analysts betting the rebound had run its course.

The following is a selection of near-term price predictions by leading forecasters, plus banks' annual average price forecasts for benchmark Brent LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1. For a full list of recent forecast changes see

(Compiled by Koustav Samanta, Swati Verma, Apeksha Nair, Arpan Varghese, Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)