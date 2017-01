Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma, U.S., March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK U.S. oil production fell 167,000 barrels per day to 8.58 million bpd in September from August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday in a monthly report.

Production declined by 139,000 bpd in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, and rose slightly in Texas, increasing by 6,000 bpd. Production in North Dakota slipped by 12,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)