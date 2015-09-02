U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks before taking a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama was pleased with Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Both the president and first lady are very enthusiastic and strongly supportive of the bid put forward by the city of Los Angeles," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said while travelling with the president in Alaska.

Los Angeles was officially selected on Tuesday as the American candidate city that will bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after Boston pulled out of the race in July, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.

