Police in northwestern Oregon said they plan to conduct an extensive search of the high school attended by a teenager they arrested after receiving a tip that he had produced a bomb and planned to detonate it at school.

The Albany, Oregon, police said in a statement that Grant Acord, 17, a West Albany High School student, was arrested without incident late on Thursday at his home following a tip that he had a bomb and planned to detonate it at school.

Police conducted an initial search of the school on Thursday evening and were following up with a more extensive inspection using a canine bomb detection unit from the Oregon State Police before students return to class on Tuesday.

During a search of Acord's home, police said they found a "destructive device" and evidence that it had been manufactured there.

Acord could not be reached for an immediate comment on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the items police discovered included pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, napalm and explosives made from drain cleaner. Local media also quoted prosecutors as saying Acord planned an attack modelled after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre where two teenagers shot a teacher and 12 other students to death before committing suicide.

Albany, Oregon, is about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Portland.

