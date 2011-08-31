ST. LOUIS A suspicious package at a U.S. Air Force base in Illinois prompted the temporary closure of parts of the facility on Wednesday and sent three people to a hospital, officials said.

Lieutenant Neil Samson, a spokesman for Scott Air Force Base located near Belleville, Illinois, said the three had been evaluated and released but another 13 people were still being checked out on site by emergency personnel.

Samson said workers who came in contact with the package, discovered inside the base's mail centre, had developed rash-like symptoms after handling it, prompting them to call base emergency officials.

The base houses some 13,000 personnel and is home to U.S. Air Force active, reserve and National Guard air units. The base is located about 15 miles (24 km) east of St. Louis.

Several buildings immediately adjacent to the mail facility, including the base bowling alley, were evacuated as a precaution. The main gate and most of the base remained open.

Samson said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Bruce Olson; Editing by Jerry Norton);