An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday declared Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah a "global terrorist," making it a crime to engage in transactions with the man behind the Dec. 16 attack in which 134 children at a Peshawar school were killed.

The State Department said in a statement the formal designation also allows the U.S. government to seize any of his property or interests in the United States, including those under the control of U.S. citizens.

Fazlullah and the Taliban claimed responsibility for the school attack that resulted in the deaths of "at least 148 individuals, mostly students," the department said.

Fazlullah also was behind the 2012 assassination attempt on Pakistani schoolgirl activist Malala Yousafzai, who last year was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Fazlullah was elected leader of the Taliban in 2013.

The Pakistani Taliban was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2010.

