WASHINGTON Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday Pakistan would be forced to take countermeasures to preserve a credible deterrence given a major arms buildup by neighboring India and its refusal of dialogue.

"While refusing dialogue, India is engaged in a major arms buildup, regrettably with the active assistance of several powers," Sharif said in a speech to the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. "It has adopted dangerous military doctrines. This will compel Pakistan to take several countermeasures to preserve credible deterrence."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom)