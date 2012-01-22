Penn State's Joe Paterno, who became the winningest coach in big-time college football but saw his legacy tarnished by a child sex abuse scandal, died on Sunday at age 85.

Here are some reactions to Paterno's death:

PATERNO FAMILY

"His loss leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled. He died as he lived. He fought hard until the end, stayed positive, thought only of others and constantly reminded everyone of how blessed his life had been. His ambitions were far reaching but he never believed he had to leave this Happy Valley to achieve them."

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH

"I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Paterno. He was an outstanding American who was respected not only on the field of play but in life generally -- and he was, without a doubt, a true icon in the world of sports. I was proud that he was a friend of mine."

FORMER ASSISTANT COACH JERRY SANDUSKY, CHARGED WITH 52 COUNTS OF CHILD MOLESTATION, IN STATEMENT VIA ATTORNEY

"This is a sad day! Our family, (wife) Dottie and I would like to convey our deepest sympathy to (Paterno's wife) Sue and her family."

MATT MILLEN, ESPN ANALYST AND FORMER PENN STATE LINEBACKER, ON ESPN

"I just can't help but feel he died of a broken heart."

PENN STATE TRUSTEES AND PRESIDENT RODNEY ERICKSON

"We grieve for the loss of Joe Paterno, a great man who made us a greater university."

MARCI HAMILTON, LAWYER FOR AN ALLEGED SANDUSKY VICTIM IN A CIVIL CASE

"I honestly don't think it (Paterno's death) will have much impact on the civil or criminal cases."

"So few people have ever talked with a child who has been sexually abused, they just don't connect with the depth of the suffering."

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TIM CORBETT:

"His legacy as the winningest coach in major college football and his generosity to Penn State as an institution and to his players, stand as monuments to his life."

DAVID CLOHESSY, DIRECTOR OF SURVIVORS NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS, A SUPPORT GROUP:

"I hope ... the controversy surrounding Sandusky will deter other people, especially powerful people, from covering up child sex crimes. Frankly, we believe that � even decades of professional achievement should not obscure dreadfully reckless and callous inaction that results in child sex crimes."

KATIE CHWASTYK, PENN STATE SENIOR:

"He was more than half the reason I came here because of who he is."

CARA KIRMAN, PENN STATE FRESHMAN:

"In my mind, he is always going to be alive. ... It's a very sad day."

PETER S. PELULLO, FOUNDER OF LET GO, LET PEACE COME IN, A SUPPORT GROUP HELPING SOME SANDUSKY ALLEGED VICTIMS:

"If there had been an auto accident on the Penn State campus and a kid had been run over, everybody would have called 911. That boy was being crushed at the moment he was in the shower with Sandusky. � It's not just Joe Paterno but the rest of the country that didn't understand this (the devastation of child sexual abuse)."

DANA GORDON, PENN STATE GRADUATE AT PATERNO'S STATUE AT BEAVER STADIUM

"The way the board treated him took a lot of the fight out of him."

PENN STATERS FOR RESPONSIBLE STEWARDSHIP, ALUMNI GROUP OPPOSED TO PATERNO'S FIRING:

"When we lead our lives with generosity, commitment and humility, we carry on the legacy of Joseph V. Paterno, one of the truly great leaders of our time."

FORMER PENN STATE QUARTERBACK DARRYL CLARK, VIA TWITTER

"I love you coach. Thanks for believing in me."

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)