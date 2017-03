New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

BOSTON The New England Patriots on Wednesday said it has released tight end Aaron Hernandez from the team after his arrest following an investigation into a shooting death near his home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

"At this time, we believe this transaction is simply the right thing to do," the National Football League team said in a press release emailed to Reuters.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)