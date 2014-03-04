Pearl Jam's former financial manager, who used his position with the rock band to steal $380,000, was sentenced on Friday to 14 months in prison at a court hearing in Washington state, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Rickey Charles Goodrich, 55, had initially faced 33 theft charges but in December he pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree theft, the paper reported on its website.

Goodrich was chief financial officer at Pearl Jam's Seattle-based management company, Curtis Management, before he was fired in September 2010. He was found to have made wire transfers from the firm to pay his personal debts and used the company credit card for unwarranted expenses, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

He stole $380,000 through his position, the paper reported. He was caught after the rock band's manager reviewed suspicious transactions from 2009 at the band's touring company and their fan group Ten Club, according to the paper.

(This story corrects headline of February 28 story to reflect Goodrich is a former CFO for Pearl Jam, not the band's former manager)

