While former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for serial child sex abuse, his incarceration will not mark an end of the saga for Penn State University and the surrounding community. Here are the some of the hurdles ahead:

* Civil cases - Lawsuits by at least three Sandusky victims and a key witness, former Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary, have already been filed against the university and more are expected. Within minutes of Sandusky's conviction, Penn State invited victims to work with the university to resolve any civil claims, privately and swiftly. It has since hired a high-profile law firm in the hopes of closing out lawsuits by the end of 2012. While it is difficult to know what Penn State's exposure is, litigation experts say the university may have to shell out more than $100 million.

* Sandusky's criminal appeal - Defense lawyer Joe Amendola has vowed to appeal Sandusky's conviction, arguing that he was not given enough time to prepare his case. He plans to tell the appellate court he was an "ineffective counsel" due to lack of time not because his representation was flawed. If he loses the appeal, Sandusky will not be eligible for parole until age 98.

* Further criminal prosecution - Retired Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley are scheduled for trial in January on charges of perjury and failure to report suspected abuse. They are among four top Penn State officials accused in a scathing report by former FBI director Louis Freeh of a cover-up to avoid bad publicity. The other two are legendary football coach Joe Paterno, who died in January, and former university president Graham Spanier, who has not been charged. Meanwhile, Amendola has said in court documents that Sandusky may have 18 or more accusers, although to date he has been prosecuted only for 10 victims.

* Clery Act - The Department of Education is investigating Penn State for possible violations of the Clery Act, which requires colleges to collect and report daily and annual crime statistics and issue timely warnings to students and others. It is examining 13 years of records. Experts say Penn State could face a record government penalty, potentially in the millions.

* Other - Victim 1, the teenager who came forward and triggered the Sandusky prosecution, tells his story in a book coming out on October 23. Another new book out this fall - a biography titled "Paterno" - may be made into a movie starring Al Pacino. And four years from now, Penn State will be eligible to return to post-season football games at the end of a ban imposed by the NCAA, along with a $60 million fine and vacated wins dating to 1998.

