WASHINGTON The head of Pentagon security forces misused his authority by treating employees to a golf outing during the workday, relying on others to fetch his lunch and improperly getting a relative into an agency firing range, a Pentagon investigation showed.

Steven Calvery is still the director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, but he was subjected to an unspecified form of "administrative action" as a result of the investigation, a Pentagon spokesman said.

His civilian agency counts around 1,300 employees, including uniformed Pentagon police in charge of protecting the Pentagon itself as well as the Navy Annex and other facilities.

The Defense Department's Inspector General detailed its findings in a 40-page report, which was completed in February but only released in redacted form on Monday.

It said Calvery misused his office staff by regularly relying on them to pick up his lunch and retrieve his coffee, something that was not part of their official duties.

"I would hope if they felt uncomfortable doing it, they would tell me," Calvery was quoted saying in testimony. "And if they did feel uncomfortable, then that would be okay."

It also singled him out for improperly approving four hours of paid leave for about 100-150 employees to participate in a golf tournament for the security force in 2009 and 2010.

After seeking legal advice, Calvery had already concluded on his own that they had to take time off starting in 2011 if they wanted to attend the tournament, which he saw as a team- building exercise.

The Inspector General's investigation also found that Calvery improperly got a relative access to his agency's firing range. While there, that unnamed relative used an agency weapon, ammunition and was helped by two firearms instructors.

"We determined that family members of other PFPA employees were not offered the same benefit," the report stated.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Philip Barbara)