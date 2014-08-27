'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
NEW YORK The maker of the popular Grand Theft Auto video games said Lindsay Lohan's lawsuit accusing it of basing a character on her without permission is frivolous and an effort by the actress to attract attention.
In papers made public on Tuesday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc called Lohan's claim "so legally meritless that it lacks any good-faith basis and can only have been filed for publicity purposes."
Take-Two wants to dismiss the July 1 lawsuit and have Lohan pay its legal fees.
A lawyer for Lohan did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.
The 28-year-old "Mean Girls" star accused Take-Two and its Rockstar Games unit of basing the Lacey Jonas character in "Grand Theft Auto V" on her.
She said Jonas had a similar voice, image and clothing, and was also chased by paparazzi, and that "multiple people" had noticed a resemblance. Lohan's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Take-Two countered that Jonas did not look like Lohan, apart from being young and blond.
It also said "expressive works" such as video games are "fully protected" under the U.S. Constitution.
Lohan has starred in a number of hit movies including "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," but has in recent years become known for multiple legal woes and visits to rehab clinics.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.