Actor Michael Jace appears at an arraignment hearing for a murder charge in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/ David McNew/Pool

LOS ANGELES Actor Michael Jace, who played a conflicted cop in the cable television drama "The Shield," pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

Jace, 51, is accused of shooting and killing his 40-year-old wife April on May 19 in their South Los Angeles home before calling authorities to report an emergency.

The actor, who has appeared mostly in supporting roles on television in the past 20 years, has been held on $2 million bail and is due back in Los Angeles Superior Court for a hearing on Aug. 1.

If convicted, Jace faces a minimum sentence of 50 years and a maximum life sentence in state prison.

The couple's two children, both younger than 10, were home at the time of the shooting and are now in the care of relatives, police said.

Authorities have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

Jace is best known for portraying the sexually conflicted Christian cop Julien Lowe on the FX cable drama "The Shield" between 2002 and 2008. He also had small parts in the films "Forrest Gump," "Boogie Nights" and "Planet of the Apes," among others.

April Jace had worked in the financial aid office at Biola University, an evangelical Christian university southeast of Los Angeles, for the past year.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Susan Heavey)