Fitness model and television actor Greg Plitt was struck and killed by a commuter train in Burbank, California, on Saturday while filming on the tracks, police said on Sunday.

Plitt, who starred in Bravo network shows “Work Out” and “Friends to Lovers,” was hit by a Metrolink passenger train and pronounced dead at the scene, said Burbank Police Sergeant Chris Canales.

Plitt, 37, was among three people doing the filming, but no one else was hurt, Canales said. Suicide was ruled out, he said.

"This is a very sad tragedy," Bravo said in a statement on Twitter. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Greg's family and friends."

Plitt had done previous filming on railroad tracks doing pushups and other fitness routines, according to promotional videos posted online.

The rail line where he was filming on Saturday is partly fenced and is supposed to be off-limits to the public, Canales said.

Plitt was described on his website as an “actor, model, entrepreneur and motivational speaker” who had appeared on more than 250 fitness magazine covers. He had sponsored many fitness-related products, the website said.

Plitt was an actor on the “Days of Our Lives” daytime TV drama and was seen in several movies, including “The Good Shepherd" and "Terminator Salvation,” according to the website.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Peter Cooney)