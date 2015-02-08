North Carolina head basketball coach Dean Smith carries the ball into the Tar Heel's practice as his team prepares for the NCAA Eastern Championship in Syracuse, New York, in this file photo taken March 20, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Former University of North Carolina players Sam Perkins, James Worthy, and Michael Jordan, along with former North Carolina head basketball coach Dean Smith (L-R) watch a presentation honoring the 1957 and 1982 national championship teams at halftime of the NCAA basketball game between North Carolina and Wake Forest University in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in this file photo taken February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier/Files

Former University of North Carolina player and NBA standout Michael Jordan (L) kisses former University of North Carolina head coach Dean Smith during a ceremony honoring the 1957 and 1982 national championship teams at halftime of the NCAA basketball game between North Carolina and Wake Forest University in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in this file photo taken February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier/Files

Dean Smith, a legendary head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina whose proteges included NBA great Michael Jordan, has died at age 83, the university said on Sunday.

He died on Saturday evening at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, according to a statement from his family.

As the head coach of the Tar Heels from 1961 to 1997, Smith retired as the "winningest coach in college basketball," the university said in a news release on its website.

His teams won two national championships, including the 1982 title with a squad led by Jordan, who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Smith was named one of the seven greatest coaches of the 20th century by ESPN's SportsCentury program, the university noted.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa; Editing by Frank McGurty and Frances Kerry)