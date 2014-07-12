Actor Tracy Morgan speaks during the taping of the Spike TV special tribute ''Eddie Murphy: One Night Only'' at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedian Tracy Morgan was released from a rehabilitation center to finish his recovery from a New Jersey car crash at home, his spokesman Lewis Kay said on Saturday, just days after the actor sued Wal-Mart Stores Inc for negligence.

Morgan, best known for his roles on the TV shows "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," was critically injured in the June crash near Cranbury, New Jersey, when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a Mercedes limo bus carrying Morgan and several others, flipping it over. The actor had been recuperating at an undisclosed rehabilitation center.

Kay did not provide the date of the comedian's release or other details.

