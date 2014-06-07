Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
NEW BRUNSWICK N.J. A lorry driver from Georgia was charged on Saturday with causing a crash between his semi-trailer and a van that killed a comedian and critically injured comic actor Tracy Morgan, U.S. prosecutors said.
Kevin Roper, 35, was charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. Morgan remains hospitalized in critical condition.
(Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.