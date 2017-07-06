U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda as he visits Poland during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their bilateral meeting, as he visits Poland for the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda as he visits Poland during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WARSAW U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday is slated to condemn "the steady creep of government bureaucracy" and praise the sovereignty of nations in a speech taking veiled at the European Union, according to excerpts released by the White House.

"The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies," he will say later on Thursday in Warsaw, according to the White House.

"We must work together to counter forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are," Trump will say.

"The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; editing by Andrew Roche)