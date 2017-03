A police officer, holding pepper spray, shouts towards residents to leave the intersection of North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave after a 10 pm curfew in Baltimore, Maryland, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the community pray during Sunday morning worship at New Shiloh Baptist Church, where Freddie Gray's April 27 funeral service was held in Baltimore, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced on Sunday she has ended a city-wide night curfew that she imposed last Tuesday after violence erupted during protests over the death of a black man who suffered fatal injuries while in police custody.

"My goal has always been to not have the curfew in place a single day longer than was necessary. I believe we have reached that point today," Rawlings-Blake said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Frances Kerry)