A protester blocks traffic as protests moved into the street on the first day of pretrial motions for six police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Police officers clear the street after protestors blocked traffic on the first day of pretrial motions for six police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

BALTIMORE A Baltimore judge on Wednesday ordered separate trials for the six officers charged in the death of a black man who died from an injury suffered in police custody.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams made the ruling after hearing arguments that three of the officers be tried together and the other three separately. They were charged with the death of Freddie Gray in April.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)