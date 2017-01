The police chief of Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Thursday there will be no curfew immediately ordered in the city after two nights of violent protests triggered by the fatal shooting of a black man by police.

"We don't see a need to definitively shut the city down," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Putney told a news conference, responding to questions about whether authorities would put in place a curfew to try to tamp down the unrest.

