The funeral procession for Dallas police Officer Lorne Ahrens, who was killed with four other policemen in an ambush attack last week, is seen in an aerial view as it arrives at the Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Dallas area resident Robin Kerber leaves a message at Dallas police headquarters at a memorial for the officers killed in an ambush shooting in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. Five officers, including Ahrens, were killed in a shooting incident in Dallas July 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. Five officers, including Ahrens, were killed in a shooting incident in Dallas July 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. Five officers, including Ahrens, were killed in a shooting incident in Dallas July 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The funeral procession for Dallas police Officer Lorne Ahrens, who was killed with four other policemen in an ambush attack last week, is seen in an aerial view as it arrives at the Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Plano Police Offier Greg Carey salutes the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Watauga, Texas Police Officer K. Honardar sits on her motorcycle as she waits to take part in the funeral procession for Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Office workers line a street to support the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Office workers line a street to support the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. Five officers, including Ahrens, were killed in a shooting incident in Dallas July 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family pays their final respects to slain Dallas police Officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dallas police officer Eddie Coffey reacts while speaking at the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. Five officers, including Ahrens, were killed in a shooting incident in Dallas July 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A funeral procession for slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, is pictured in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

A row of police motorcycles are lined up in the parking lot of Prestonwood Baptist Church for the funeral procession slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Katrina Aherns sits with son Magnus Aherns during the funeral of her husband, slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

DALLAS Thousands of police officers joined by ordinary citizens attended funerals on Wednesday for three of the policemen shot dead in a racially motivated ambush attack last week that intensified America's long-running debate on race and justice.

At the Dallas megachurch called The Potter's House, officers by the thousands crowded into the funeral for Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer Brent Thompson, who had married a fellow officer just two weeks before last Thursday's attack.

"I know many of you have dealt with these things quite often," pastor Rick Lamb of Northside Baptist Church told the crowd. "Today is about Brent and trying to bring some closure to this family as they finish the job that they didn't want to start, but had to start last week."

Funerals were also taking place on Wednesday for Sergeant Michael Smith, 55, and Officer Lorne Ahrens, 48, of the Dallas Police Department.

The funerals came a day after President Barack Obama praised the slain officers' heroism, condemned the attack as an "act not just of demented violence but of racial hatred" and made an impassioned plea for national unity.

The five officers were killed by a former U.S. Army Reserve soldier who told police that he was angry about police killings of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota earlier that week and wanted to "kill white people," especially police.

Funerals for the other two slain officers, Michael Krol, 40, and Patrick Zamarripa, 32, are expected later in the week.

The shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota were the latest in a series of high-profile police killings of black men in various U.S. cities that have brought intense scrutiny of police use of force, particularly against black suspects.

The police slain in Dallas last week were patrolling a demonstration decrying the killings by police of Alton Sterling, 37, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile, 32, outside St. Paul, Minnesota. Sterling was killed after officers responded to a call that he had threatened someone with a gun. Castile was killed during a traffic stop.

In Baton Rouge, Sterling's 15-year-old son, Cameron Sterling, urged people to refrain from violence as they demand reforms in the U.S. criminal justice system.

"I feel that people in general, no matter what the race is, should come together as one united family," Cameron Sterling told reporters in the parking lot of the Triple S Food Mart, where his father was killed. "I want everyone to protest the right way. Protest in peace. ... No violence, whatsoever."

Justin Bamberg, a lawyer for Sterling's son, said he hoped the officer who shot Sterling would be criminally charged following the federal investigation into the incident.

"We want justice. We want an indictment," Bamberg said.

A lawyer for the officer has denied race was a factor in Sterling's shooting.

Protests against police violence continued on Wednesday. In Minneapolis, a mixed-race group of several dozen protesters briefly closed the southbound lanes of a major highway, linking arms and chanting "Black Lives Matter."

(Additional reporting by Letitia Stein in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Justin Madden in Chicago; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Will Dunham)