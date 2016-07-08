Micah Xavier Johnson, a man suspected by Dallas Police in a shooting attack and who was killed during a manhunt, is seen in an undated photo from his Facebook account. Micah X. Johnson via Facebook via REUTERS

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said on Friday evening that the black man suspected of opening fire in a sniper attack in which five police officers were slain at a protest decrying police shootings of black men had acted alone.

"We believe now that the city is safe, and the suspect is dead, and we can move onto healing," Rawlings told reporters at a news conference.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at the news conference however that it remained important to determine whether there were any other co-conspirators to the attack, launched by 25-year-old U.S. military veteran Micah Johnson.

