Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2005 photo of Walter Scott and his children in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. The children are (L-R) Miles, Sebastian, Samantha and Walter Jr. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Minister Kevin Thurson (L) and Jerome Matthews open a gate for family access outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

A hearst carrying the body of Walter Scott drives into the front entrance of the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Family members raise their hands to gain access outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. Hundreds of mourners, including prominent South Carolina politicians, attended the funeral on Saturday of Walter Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back while running from a white patrolman.

The body of the slain Coast Guard veteran, whose death was filmed by a bystander, was carried in a flag-draped casket past a crowd assembled outside the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Centre in Summerville, north of North Charleston, where the shooting took place on April 4.

Scott's death reignited a public outcry over police treatment of African Americans that flared last year after the killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, New York City and elsewhere.

"This is a sad day," said Rev. James Johnson, who is president of the local chapter of civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network.

"God has got a reason for what has happened," he told Reuters before the service. "Hopefully this will heal the world."

Michael Slager, the North Charleston officer who fired eight times at Scott's back as he fled from a traffic stop, has been charged with murder and dismissed from the police force.

Scott's family, who were escorted to the funeral by law enforcement officers, had changed their mind on allowing media to attend after a newspaper reported that the family wanted Sharpton to stay away, Johnson said.

Sharpton was always welcome, though the family had not scheduled him as a speaker, he said.

Sharpton said he had a scheduling conflict on Saturday, the last day of his organisation's convention in New York, but would attend a vigil in North Charleston on Sunday and meet with Scott's family.

"People are close to the point of saying 'what is it going to take to see real change?'," Sharpton said. "This validates the need for a federal oversight of policing."

Scott, 50, was driving a black Mercedes-Benz when he was pulled over by Slager, 33, for a broken tail light. Video from the dashboard camera in Slager's police cruiser recorded a respectful exchange between the two men before the officer returned to his patrol car.

A few minutes later, after being told by Slager to stay in the Mercedes, Scott emerged from his car and ran off. He was apparently unarmed.

A cell phone video taken by a bystander showed the men in a brief tussle before Scott ran off again, Slager fired his gun and Scott slumped into the grass. There was a gap between the two videos, however, as the officer was not wearing a body camera.

Rep. James Clyburn, a U.S. congressman who among the 500 people at the funeral, said he wanted national strategies and standards for law enforcement to be considered.

"Body cameras are a good start. They're certainly not a panacea," said Clyburn, who was joined at the funeral by U.S. Senator Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford.

Scott had a history of arrests for failing to pay child support and was forced out of the U.S. Coast Guard in 1986 after more than two years of service because of a drug offence.

He was nonetheless discharged under honourable conditions because he had a good record of service, the Coast Guard said.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins and Frank McGurty; Editing by Susan Fenton and Grant McCool)