Two New York City police officers were shot and taken to a local hospital, police said on Monday night.

The New York Police Department said the officers were responding to a reported robbery in the Bronx when the shooting occurred.

The conditions of the policemen were unknown. No suspect had been taken into custody, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Local broadcaster NBC New York reported that the officers suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting comes just weeks after NYPD officers Wenjian Liu, 32, and Rafael Ramos, 40, were ambushed and fatally shot on Dec. 20 by a killer who said he wanted to avenge the deaths of two unarmed black men in encounters with white officers in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City this summer.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Macfie)