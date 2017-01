U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on recent police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota after arriving ahead of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WARSAW U.S. President Barack Obama, visiting Poland for a summit of the NATO defence alliance, was briefed on the shooting of police officers in Dallas, Texas, in which snipers killed at least four policemen, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"The president has been updated on the shooting of police officers in Dallas," Earnest told reporters. "He asked his team to keep him updated on the situation as they get additional information."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Paul Taylor)