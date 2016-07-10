U.S. President Barack Obama answers a reporter's questions after meeting with Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Palacio de la Moncloa in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MADRID U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that attacks on police out of a concern about the fairness of the criminal justice system hurt the Black Lives Matter movement, after a sniper killed five police officers in Dallas on Thursday.

Obama told a news conference in Madrid that although the "overwhelming" amount of activists in the Black Lives Matter movement wanted to see better relations between communities and police, there were always people that say "stupid" things.

The sniper, Micah Johnson, a black U.S. military veteran of the Afghan war, said he wanted to "kill white people" following the fatal shootings of two black men by police in Louisiana and Minnesota.

