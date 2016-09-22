Keith Scott, the black man fatally shot by a black police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, was remembered by family members and neighbours as a "likeable" person as the city braced for possibly more rioting triggered by his killing. [nL2N1BX0NQ]

** Scott, 43, lived in Charlotte and had seven children, his mother, Vernita Walker of Charleston, South Carolina, told the Charlotte Observer. "He was a family man," Walker told the newspaper. "And he was a likeable person. And he loved his wife and his children."

** Scott was born and raised in Charleston, about 200 miles (322 km) south of Charlotte, and went to college, a woman who answered the phone at his mother's house said.

** The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained in dispute on Wednesday. Police said he was armed, while family and a witness instead said he only had a book.

** Scott often waited in his car on weekday afternoons for his son to get dropped off by his school bus, said Taheshia Williams, who lives in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. "He speaks to me every day. He was a nice man. He was very courteous," she said.

** A woman who said she was Scott's daughter angrily confronted Charlotte police officers while broadcasting on Facebook Live on Tuesday. In the video, later posted to YouTube, she said her father was disabled and did not have a gun.

** Scott was convicted in 2004 of misdemeanour assault with a deadly weapon, the Observer reported. Other charges stemming from that date, including felony assault, were dismissed. Scott was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in April 2015, the newspaper said.

