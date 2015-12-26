SAN FRANCISCO A dead body was found inside a U-Haul truck that was being pushed by a man who fired on transit police in the San Francisco-area city of Hayward, officials said on Saturday.

The incident began around 11:15 a.m. on Christmas morning when police with the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system noticed 27-year-old Charles Goetting acting suspiciously in the Hayward BART station parking lot, the agency said.

BART spokeswoman Denisse Gonzalez said officers saw Goetting pushing the U-Haul truck and when they attempted to search him, he pulled out a gun and shot one officer in the arm.

The two officers returned fire and wounded Goetting. Both Goetting and the officer, who was not identified, were taken to the hospital.

The officer had been treated and released by Friday night while Goetting underwent surgery and was in stable condition, police said.

Later, investigators discovered the remains of an unidentified adult male inside the U-Haul truck.

The San Francisco Chronicle said Goetting was on probation for burglary, firearm possession and dealing drugs. The newspaper said authorities found a backpack with a ski mask and burglary tools inside the U-Haul, which had a switched license plate, and that the gun Goetting used had been stolen.

