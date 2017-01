Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, will release police video of the shooting of a black man that has triggered two days of violent protests "when there is a compelling reason" to do so, the police chief said on Thursday.

"I'm not going to release the video right now," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told a news conference. "The family made a request to see it and we’re looking to accommodate that request."

(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jeffrey Benkoe)