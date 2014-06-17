WASHINGTON The United States notified the Libyan government about the operation to capture a suspected ringleader of the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, but declined to say whether Libya was notified prior to the capture.

President Barack Obama said in a statement that he had authorized the operation in Libya on Sunday in which U.S. troops, working with law enforcement personnel, captured Ahmed Abu Khatallah.

Rear Admiral John Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon that U.S. officials had notified Libya about the operation, but declined to say when it took place.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Missy Ryan; Editing by Eric Beech)