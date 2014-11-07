U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken speaks on Syria at the White House in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday he would nominate Tony Blinken, his deputy national security adviser, to the No. 2 job at the State Department - the deputy secretary of state, the White House said.

Blinken has worked on national security issues at the White House since 2009, initially advising Vice President Joe Biden. He previously worked for the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and in the Clinton White House.

The position requires confirmation by the Senate.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)