WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is preparing to launch a bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, signing on a prominent fundraiser and planning trips to early voting states, ABC News reported on Friday, citing an adviser.

"He has told us to proceed as if he is running for president," an senior Rubio adviser was quoted as telling ABC.

Rubio has chosen Anna Rogers, the finance director for conservative group American Crossroads, to lead his fundraising effort, ABC reported.

